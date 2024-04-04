Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $274.42 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

