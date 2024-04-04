Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.82. The company has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

