Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.