Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.36. 48,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,077,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Specifically, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,836 shares of company stock worth $835,312. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 553,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

