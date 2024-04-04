Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

