Unionview LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Unionview LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.