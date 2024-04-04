Unionview LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unionview LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.13 and its 200 day moving average is $336.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

