TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

