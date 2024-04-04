Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

