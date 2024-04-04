Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 1347636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

