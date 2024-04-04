The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $229.50

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 227.88 ($2.86), with a volume of 245000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.87).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,179.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.77.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Mercantile Investment Trust

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 11,400 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,197.59). In other news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67), for a total value of £85,200 ($106,954.56). Also, insider Rachel Beagles bought 11,400 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,197.59). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

