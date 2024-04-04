The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.