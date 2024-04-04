Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $189.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $163.43 and last traded at $164.09. Approximately 56,496,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 101,533,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.22.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $536.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.