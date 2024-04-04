Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 839 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

