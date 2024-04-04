Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.28. 200,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 939,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Specifically, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,011,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

