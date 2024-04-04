Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,664.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,664 ($46.00) and last traded at GBX 3,632 ($45.59), with a volume of 18294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,620 ($45.44).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($43.94) to GBX 3,400 ($42.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a €1.18 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,240.00%.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
