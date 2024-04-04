Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Rises By 5.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after buying an additional 63,140 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Regis Acquisition Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.12 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

