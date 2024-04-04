Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Rises By 5.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after buying an additional 63,140 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Regis Acquisition Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.12 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.