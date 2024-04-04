Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Increases By 5.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.
IGG Price Performance
Shares of IGGGF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. IGG has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
IGG Company Profile
