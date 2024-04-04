Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Increases By 5.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.

IGG Price Performance

Shares of IGGGF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. IGG has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Get IGG alerts:

IGG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.