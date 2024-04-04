Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Rises By 6.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.90.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
