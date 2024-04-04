ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $759.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $770.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

