Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,617 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $5,125.89.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 790 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $2,551.70.
- On Monday, February 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,206 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $10,387.44.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 306 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $1,071.00.
Priority Technology Trading Up 1.6 %
PRTH stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
