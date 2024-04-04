Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $899.20

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 899.20 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 890.80 ($11.18), with a volume of 446302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.22).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 809.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 749.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.