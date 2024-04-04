Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.