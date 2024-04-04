Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.63.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
