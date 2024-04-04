Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

About Rogers Communications

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$53.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.50. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.