Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.
RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.
Get Our Latest Report on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.