RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $264.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Approximately 225,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 625,095 shares.The stock last traded at $316.66 and had previously closed at $334.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.52.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

