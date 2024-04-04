Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

