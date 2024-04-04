Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,390. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prudential traded as low as GBX 718.60 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.02), with a volume of 11698436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani bought 57,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 794.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 844.11. The stock has a market cap of £19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 3,265.31%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

