Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $167.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $168.54 and last traded at $168.29. Approximately 1,453,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,140,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.34.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.