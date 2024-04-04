Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.