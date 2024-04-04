NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 16th

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuCana Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

