NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.10

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 19885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

NeoGames Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.