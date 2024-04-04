NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.10

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 19885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
