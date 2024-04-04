Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

