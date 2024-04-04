Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

