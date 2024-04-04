Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

