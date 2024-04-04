Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,475 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,366,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

