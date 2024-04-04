Michael Baker Buys 220,000 Shares of Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) Stock

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Baker acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,240.00 ($20,285.71).
Arovella Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
About Arovella Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arovella Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Arovella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arovella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.