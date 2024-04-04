Michael Baker Buys 220,000 Shares of Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) Stock

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Baker acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,240.00 ($20,285.71).

Arovella Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Get Arovella Therapeutics alerts:

About Arovella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arovella Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system in Australia and internationally. Its product pipeline includes ZolpiMist, an oral spray of zolpidem tartrate to treat insomnia, which is marketed under the brand name of Ambien or Stilnox; and invariant natural killer T (iNKT), a cell therapy platform to treat blood cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Arovella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arovella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.