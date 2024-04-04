Megan Chung Sells 5,776 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00.
Ouster Price Performance
Ouster stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
