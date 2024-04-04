MBA Advisors LLC Buys 449 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

