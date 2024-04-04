Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

