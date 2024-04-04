Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading 20% Higher

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 576,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 272,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.