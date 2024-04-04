Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 7.7%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 168,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 216,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

