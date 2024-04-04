Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $11.72 Average PT from Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

KNTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 449,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 345,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.