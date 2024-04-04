Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $11.72 Average PT from Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.
KNTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of KNTE stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
