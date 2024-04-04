Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,080.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,058 ($13.28), with a volume of 771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,048 ($13.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.69) to GBX 1,300 ($16.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Keller Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 844.57. The stock has a market cap of £761.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 934 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($175,872.46). 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

