Katie J. Rooney Sells 2,777 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALIT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

