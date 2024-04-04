JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.22 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

