Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,455.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,455 ($18.27) and last traded at GBX 1,450.25 ($18.21), with a volume of 25625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,442 ($18.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JET2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

