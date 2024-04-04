Jason T. Lawson Sells 220 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

