Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,331.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $26.86.
About Japan Tobacco
