James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $634.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 503,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after buying an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 829,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,794,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matterport by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 623,701 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

