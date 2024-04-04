IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
